Brandon Nimmo, Robinson Cano Both Play Rehab Game in Syracuse
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 8m
Robinson Cano and Brandon Nimmo both appeared in a Tuesday night's game for Triple-A Syracuse in which both played pretty well.Cano, 36, went 3-for-3 on the night with two doubles in the game
Tweets
-
The Mets split a doubleheader with the Yankees and Pete Alonso continued to crush baseballs. Catch up on that and more in today’s morning news! https://t.co/mprWrPKv2fBlogger / Podcaster
-
He’s coming off a breakthrough season. He feels great on the mound. The stuff is good. So why does Zack Wheeler have an ERA nearing five? https://t.co/ZsGgwsDSyOBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Here's how the rehabbing #Mets fared with Syracuse last night: Robinson Cano: 3-for-3, 2 doubles, RBI Brandon Nimmo: 0-for-3, 2 walks, 3 runs Justin Wilson: IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Good. No interest in Kay coming up as a reliever. Let him do his work in Syracuse and when he’s ready to take a spot in the rotation, he comes up. #MetsThe Mets’ plan with Anthony Kay: https://t.co/do0wZ6w3UkMinors
-
Need a podcast for your morning commute? Try ours - the goal is to make baseball analytics cool and interesting. Lots of guests, research discussion, quirky stats. Consider trying it ...New podcast! What does Moneyball look like in 2019? We ask @susanslusser @TBTimes_Rays and @DanHayesMLB about how the teams they cover are finding value & strategic advantages. Plus @andrew_kyne on infield positioning study & more https://t.co/NsCI7IRUBkBeat Writer / Columnist
-
?Rehab Alert ? Robinson Cano (quad) went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBI in his first game for Triple-A Syracuse. Cano did not speak to the media after the game.Beat Writer / Columnist
