New York Mets

The Mets Police
44247655_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Bad look for USWNT, Vargas wins again

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 10m

SLACKISH REACTION:   As regular readers know I spend a lot of time at youth soccer.  I see some lopsided scores.  I’ve been a parent coach of a team that went undefeated, and would often be up 6-0 at which point our coach would tell the players to...

Tweets