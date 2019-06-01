New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors Recap: Ervin Santana Dominates in St. Lucie Outing

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 17m

Syracuse (31-33) 15, Charlotte (35-28) 8 BoxC Rene Rivera 4-5, 4 RBI, 2 R, K, | .279/.345/.4292B Robinson Cano 3-3, RBI, R | 1.000/1.000/1.667CF Brandon Nimmo 0-3, 3 R, 2 BB, K | .500/

