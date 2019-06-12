New York Mets
Jeff Wilpon visits Syracuse, wants stadium renovations to stay within budget
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
Can’t blame the COO for wanting to stay within budget, right? “These things go through their natural progression and they’ve got to go through some regulatory stuff with the county and everything. When they’re ready, we’ll get it all done. But let’s...
