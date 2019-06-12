New York Mets

The Mets Police
40600648_thumbnail

Jeff Wilpon visits Syracuse, wants stadium renovations to stay within budget

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Can’t blame the COO for wanting to stay within budget, right? “These things go through their natural progression and they’ve got to go through some regulatory stuff with the county and everything. When they’re ready, we’ll get it all done. But let’s...

Tweets