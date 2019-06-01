New York Mets

nj.com
44249739_thumbnail

MLB trade rumors: Will Dodgers call Yankees after Corey Seager injury? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 44m

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager could miss several weeks after straining his left hamstring Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels.

Tweets