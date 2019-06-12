New York Mets

Gil Must Go: 1969 Mets make Gaylord Perry look like a Hall of Famer

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Seriously guys, this is how the win streak ends?  By losing to Gaylord Perry?  GAYLORD PERRY?   Sure he was good in 66 but he was 15-17 in 67 and 16-15 last year so let’s not act like he’s heading to Cooperstown.  He is 30.  I’m sure we know what we...

