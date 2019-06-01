New York Mets

Mets Merized

Pete Alonso Takes Top Spot In NL ROY Poll

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 4m

After finishing second in the first NL Rookie of the Year poll to Padres pitcher Chris Paddack, Pete Alonso has taken over the top spot in the most recent NL ROY poll.Alonso, 24, started off t

Tweets