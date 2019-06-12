New York Mets

The Mets Police
44252833_thumbnail

Thunder Pete Alonso is humblebrag campaigning for the All Star Game

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 14m

Here’s some nice Aw Shucks you guys are so kind to vote for me for the All Star Game, but anyway here’s a contest encouraging you to vote for me. All good Thunder Pete (that’s what Gary Cohen and I call him).   You are going to be the lone Mets...

Tweets