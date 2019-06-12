New York Mets

Does Chase Utley hate the Mets? Yes.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 10m

Thanks to JP for sending this my way. Do you hate the New York Mets? Chase Utley: “Yes” ??? pic.twitter.com/gqi1GHe78j — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) June 12, 2019 And good.  He should hate the Mets.  Rivalries are good for baseball.  To you sir...

