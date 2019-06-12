New York Mets

The Daily Stache
44259701_thumbnail

VIDEO: Chase Utley: I Do Hate the New York Mets

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 1m

Do you really hate the New York Mets?" "I do." (via @SportsNetLA) https://t.co/w5zZpo4A00 pic.twitter.com/JbPjkdEJx5 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 12, 2019 I got news for you Chase…the feeling is mutual.

Tweets