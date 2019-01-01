New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
F09nkxgtq67yicqbyl5u

Sources: Mets to sign Draft picks Baty, Allan

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 20s

NEW YORK -- The Mets expect to sign first-round Draft pick Brett Baty this weekend to a below-slot deal that should also help them ink third-rounder Matthew Allan, multiple sources said Wednesday. Baty was expected to travel to New York for a...

Tweets