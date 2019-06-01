New York Mets

Mets Merized
44261318_thumbnail

3 Up, 3 Down: Mets and Yankees Call It Splitsville

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 3m

3 UP1. Real DealIn the doubleheader against the Yankees, Jeff McNeil went 4-for-10 with three runs, a homer, and three RBI.Since coming off the IL, he's hitting .367 while playing well at se

Tweets