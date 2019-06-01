New York Mets

MLB News: Padres Demote Chris Paddack To Single-A

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 5m

As per a team announcement, the San Diego Padres have optioned rookie starter, Chris Paddack, to Single-A Lake Elsinore and have recalled right-handed reliever, Robert Stock from Triple-A El Paso.

