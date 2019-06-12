New York Mets

Metstradamus
Anthony Kay is just a step away from the majors after AAA promotion

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m

The New York Mets could use some insurance in terms of their pitching depth, and their top pitching prospect is now just one step away from the majors. Lefty Anthony Kay, who was the Mets’ se…

