New York Mets

Newsday
44266327_thumbnail

Mets using virtual reality technology to prepare for opposing pitchers | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated June 12, 2019 9:11 PM Newsday 3m

To try to improve their reality, the Mets are using a virtual one. Virtual-reality technology — new to baseball, newer to the Mets — quickly has become a legitimate part of their hitters’ daily routin

Tweets