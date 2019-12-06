New York Mets
Mets ninth-inning rally falls short in 7-6 loss to Knights
by: N/A — LOCALSYR 3m
(SYRACUSE METS 6/12/19) - The Syracuse Mets rallied in the ninth inning but ultimately fell to the Charlotte Knights, 7-6, after a wild play at the plate to end the game on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
