Baldwinsville junior Jason Savacool invited to MLB Prospect Development Pipeline League
by: Mario Sacco — LOCALSYR 21s
Baldwinsville junior pitcher Jason Savacool has accepted an invitation to participate in the inaugural Major League Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline (MLB PDP) League this spring.
