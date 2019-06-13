New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Time To Hop On The Bandwagon Of NASCAR's Latest Female Flash
by: Dave Caldwell — Forbes 7m
Hailie Deegan's tactics were considered to be “controversial,” because drivers are supposed to win races “cleanly” by not shoving them out of the way and into a potentially dangerous spin. “That’s racing,” Deegan said. “We were all going for the kill.
Tweets
-
RT @ActorwithaChip: Mets Twitter: "The owners are cheap!" Mets pay balance of superstar contract to get best closer in MLB. "They bought the wrong guy. They should've got Keuchel or Kimbrel!" Middle relief is the problem. "Make Kimbrel pitch the 8th!" #MetsTwitter is the worst Twitter.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Lets86it: he’s not down there bruh https://t.co/nckOnYzjbDBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hey @smashmouth any insight into which of these #Mets are All-Stars in 2019? #LGM https://t.co/D8EdXUmU3UBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Jacob DeGrom Takes On Cardinals https://t.co/s9epELMUuU #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MLBONFOX: Here are the top picks for the NL ROY. Who will win it?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SheridanFinAid: @RisingAppleBlog Smith will challenge for a batting title wearing a different uniform someday. Nimmo might not rise much above Kirk Nieuwenhuis.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets