Mets Playoff Heroes: Mike Piazza in the 2000 NLCS versus the Cardinals
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2m
In the year 2000, Mike Piazza helped power the New York Mets to the World Series with a stellar NLCS series against the St. Louis Cardinals. One year after...
