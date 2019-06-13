New York Mets

The Mets Police
44277864_thumbnail

Baseball is Boring. No really. Remember how much fun Mets-Cardinals used to be?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

You old people will know everything here.  Millennials, watch this. Baseball used to be fun man. Like lots of fun. So the quick background on that was that Whitey Herzog’s Cardinals accused Howard Johnson of corking his bat. Was he corking? Who cares.

Tweets