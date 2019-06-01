New York Mets

Mets Merized
44278659_thumbnail

MMO Exclusive: Mets 2019 Second Round Pick, Josh Wolf

by: Gianna Arantes Mets Merized Online 9m

With the 53rd pick of the 2019 MLB Draft, the Mets took right-handed pitcher Josh Wolf out of St. Thomas High School in Houston, Texas. Wolf is a Texas A&M commit who was ranked 36th on MLB.co

Tweets