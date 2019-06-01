New York Mets

nj.com
44279365_thumbnail

MLB trade rumors: Yankees linked to Nationals’ Max Scherzer because of failure of 2 years ago? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 7m

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will be looking to upgrade his starting rotation before the July 31 trade deadline.

Tweets