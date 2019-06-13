New York Mets

The Mets think this cap is gonna make you leave your nice poolside deck on Father’s Day

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

This?  Come on Mets.  Nobody is coming to the game on Sunday to get this. Also the promotion says “All Dads.”  If I do come how do you know if I am a dad?  That scammer @mediagoon is NOT a dad.  I bet he helps himself to a cap.    Did you guys run...

