Mets Make Right Move Moving Chris Flexen to Bullpen
by: John Sheridan — Mets Merized Online 1m
As noted by MMO's Michael Mayer, the Mets used RHP Chris Flexen out of the bullpen for Syracuse last night. In 2.0 innings, he allowed one hit, no runs, no walks, and he struck out a batter.Th
