New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Will these Mets be contenders or pretenders?
by: Brendan Vachris — Mets 360 2m
The Mets currently sit at 33-34 and five and a half games back in the NL East race. This also puts them sixth in the Wild Card race as they are a half game back from today’s foe the Cardinals. Whil…
Tweets
-
And I wrote a Deep Dive on him that posted this morning for @SNYtv . Give it a read ! https://t.co/czdbk8GYTQ.@Mets No. 20 prospect (@MLBPipeline) @RyleyGilliam was drafted just last year...The 5th round pick made his Triple-A debut last night for the @SyracuseMets, striking out two in 1.1 scoreless innings. ? https://t.co/AAUqQDzjUuMinors
-
I hope the off day helped the Mets recover from the road trip.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Do any of the Mets’ position players deserve to be All-Stars? https://t.co/UyZmqvYFebBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Pretty amazing. Great job @Pete_Alonso20 #LGMCan’t tell you how impressed I was with Pete Alonso this afternoon. I can name on one hand number of athletes that comfortable, that expressive, that natural as rookies. Star on and off the field.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ESPNNY98_7FM: Want to go to this year’s @ESPYS ?? How about @PlayApex in an Apex Legends Pro AM event with two big names? Go to https://t.co/B7AwINOkcy to donate for a chance to win! It all benefits the @TheVFoundation - Go to https://t.co/B7AwINOkcy for more information and Complete Rules https://t.co/riKh6w5LMfTV / Radio Network
-
Tried to rank the top defensive outfields in MLB The Astros, Dodgers, Twins are high on the list ... who else made the cut? Open to opinions on this- if you think I'm off-base (or on-target) let me know. https://t.co/tKZF8MWTqBBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets