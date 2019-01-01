New York Mets

The Daily Stache
Frazier1

Is the ‘Toddfather’ Officially Back for the Mets?

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 17s

Todd Frazier is one home run away from 200 for his career. He would become the 36th active player with at least 200 home runs. He is batting .317 (19 for 60) with 14 runs scored, three doubles, four homers, 12 RBI and nine walks over his last 17...

Tweets