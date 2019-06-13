New York Mets

The Mets Police
41772652_thumbnail

Weird: Sports League’s championship game ended before 8pm Pacific and yet ratings were great!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

This is weird.  A Sports League played a championship game that did not spill into prime time on the West Coast Fan (where all the sports fans who watch network TV must live, as opposed to the general population which lives in the Eastern Time Zone)…a

Tweets