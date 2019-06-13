New York Mets
6/13/19 Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 6m
The New York Mets (33-34) had a one day road trip to the Bronx this week and it was relatively successful. After splitting a doubleheader with the New York Yankees, the Mets are back home again and…
