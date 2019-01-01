New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
44289621_thumbnail

Lowrie 'not close' to rehab assignment

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 13m

NEW YORK -- Jed Lowrie’s rehab purgatory is set to continue for the foreseeable future. A month after straining his left hamstring while rehabbing a knee sprain in his other leg, Lowrie is “not close” to beginning a rehab assignment, according to...

