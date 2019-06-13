New York Mets
Mets’ Wilson Ramos gets surprise pregnancy announcement from wife
by: Post Sports Desk — New York Post 3m
Mets catcher Wilson Ramos discovered he was was going to have another child in front of a Citi Field crowd during the Mets-Cardinals game on Thursday night. Before Ramos was headed to the on-deck
I’m not one to rock the boat under most circumstances myself. But I think Kimbrel would’ve been an exception. And if Díaz is a winner, he would’ve been ok with the move. But it doesn’t matter because it was never a serious factor to consider.@michaelgbaron Just a reminder one of the reasons the Mets didn’t go hard after kimbrel was bc they didn’t want to piss off diaz who has not only cost them two stud prospects but has been a massive disappointmentBlogger / Podcaster
Surprise, I'm pregnant https://t.co/gHqOSZZrNtBlogger / Podcaster
There is a lot riding on Díaz and making him a successful closer here. We all know how good he can be. The Mets aren’t about to bail on that after 2 1/2 months of ups and downs.@michaelgbaron you think they would give any thought to using Lugo as closer and Diaz in 8th?Blogger / Podcaster
Whenever this game resumes, the #Mets will have Frazier, Ramos, and Rosario in the 9th, then Gomez if anyone gets onBlogger / Podcaster
It’s epic. You’ll all be able to relate.On the bright side, @WayneRandazzo, @AnthonyDiComo and I just did the best Rain Delay Theater we’ve ever done. Check it out on my Instagram story.TV / Radio Personality
RT @jack_hendon99: I’m going to cry.Blogger / Podcaster
