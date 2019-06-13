New York Mets

The Mets Police
44292438_thumbnail

Is this Mike Piazza commenting about Matt Harvey’s love of nightlife? (Yeah.)

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 16s

Interesting…I wonder which recent Mets player Mike Piazza thinks liked the nightlife too much. Mike Piazza takes a subtle swipe at Matt Harvey’s nightlife in NY. ? pic.twitter.com/niGyuTGO9P — Mills (@MillManner) June 13, 2019 Add Mets Police to...

Tweets