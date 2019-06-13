New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets, Cardinals game Thursday night suspended; will resume Friday
by: Justin Toscano, MLB writer — North Jersey 6m
The Mets and Cardinals were tied Thursday in the top of the ninth when play was called due to rain. It will be picked up Friday at 6:10 p.m.
Tweets
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Tonight's game has been suspended due to rain. The Mets and Cardinals will resume tomorrow. The emoji: ?? Mets 4, Cardinals 4, bottom ninth.Super Fan
-
Michael Conforto hit his second go-ahead homer of the sea-son, a two-run blast in the third inning. He has fve homers in his last 10 home games. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Carmelo will tell his Grandkids that he once played with NBA Champion Jeremy LinTV / Radio Personality
-
Raptors are the champs https://t.co/lg8vswzBSOBlogger / Podcaster
-
Linsanity an NBA ChampionTV / Radio Personality
-
Congrats to NBA champion Jeremy Lin.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets