New York Mets

Newsday
44295212_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom shows frustration when Mets use shift | Newsday

by: Peter Botte Special to Newsday Updated June 14, 2019 12:30 AM Newsday 39s

Jacob deGrom doesn’t often let his emotions get the best of him publicly, even when the Mets’ lineup or bullpen regularly lets him down. But hurling his glove against the dugout wall certainly qualifi

Tweets