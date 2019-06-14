New York Mets
Fortunes ‘shift’ in worst way possible for Mets’ ace Jacob deGrom
by: Kevin Kernan — New York Post 2m
Jacob deGrom charged into the dugout after getting the final out of the third inning Thursday one upset Cy Young winner. The Mets were in a shift, with St. Louis’ speedy Harrison Bader on third base
