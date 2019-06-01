New York Mets
Red Sox’s David Ortiz caught in ‘love triangle,’ bought girlfriend $85K Lexus day before being shot, report says - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 51s
Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot Sunday in the Dominican Republic. He has undergone a pair of surgeries and is recovering at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
birthday time!! happy birthday to my fellow patriots fan, my boston babe, my red sox bestie who i dragged with me down to #mets spring training and who so graciously posed for the below picture for me. i love you @nec146! ?Blogger / Podcaster
About that 2019 NL All Star Team…..Pete Alonso will be the only Mets representative https://t.co/xh5rRqC2XUBlogger / Podcaster
RT @JCTSports: The MLB All-Star game is less than a month away. How many #Rays deserve to play in the Midsummer Classic? Not nearly enough, some inside Tampa Bay’s clubhouse believe. A look at who might make the cut. Story: https://t.co/nsWxWOijWf https://t.co/0cEDqhej27Blogger / Podcaster
RT @stluciemets: Big congratulations to Tony Dibrell for being selected to take part in the FSL All Star game this weekend in Jupiter! https://t.co/HFa10Z5pMoBlogger / Podcaster
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Piazza and Alonso, Piazza talks Harvey maybe, plus the Mets get suspended! https://t.co/jaXtURH57GBlogger / Podcaster
Since 1908, only 24 players have recorded at least 37 XBH in their first 67 career games. Included here are: Joe DiMaggio: 48 Ted Williams: 42 Cody Bellinger: 39 Willie McCovey: 39 & Pete Alonso: 37 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
