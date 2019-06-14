New York Mets

The Mets Police
About that 2019 NL All Star Team…..Pete Alonso will be the only Mets representative

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Catching up on this (hey sometimes I work)…let’s see how the Mets are doing on the All Star Ballot! C:  Ramos is…..9th.  Forget it. 1B:  Thunder Pete (Gary and I call him that) is 5th.  He will be the only Mets All Star. 2B:  Cano is 7th.  Forget it.

