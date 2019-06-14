New York Mets
About that 2019 NL All Star Team…..Pete Alonso will be the only Mets representative
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
Catching up on this (hey sometimes I work)…let’s see how the Mets are doing on the All Star Ballot! C: Ramos is…..9th. Forget it. 1B: Thunder Pete (Gary and I call him that) is 5th. He will be the only Mets All Star. 2B: Cano is 7th. Forget it.
