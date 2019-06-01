New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Minors Recap: Justin Wilson Completes Rehab Assignment
by: Christopher Soto — Mets Merized Online 2m
Syracuse (32-34) 6, Charlotte (36-29) 5 Box ScoreRF Gregor Blanco: 1-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI(17) | .235/.323/.389CF Rajai Davis: 1-for-3, R, RBI(12), 2 BB, K | .284/.347/.4092B Luis Guill
Tweets
-
RT @Britt_Ghiroli: I’ve spent a decade getting to know Adam Jones. I still didn’t know a lot of this. A refreshingly candid take from the outfielder on the game, his career & the future: https://t.co/1jIbpRdaWxBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @tpriddy: Members of the @ColaFireflies hold signs honoring family and friends on Stand Up To Cancer night during a game against the Lexington Legends on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Segra Park in Columbia, South Carolina. (Tom Priddy/Four Seam Images) #StandUpToCancer #MiLB https://t.co/QhgVZXRLpNBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @sal_licata: Back on The FAN tonight after @MikeFrancesa at 6:30p.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Trio of Syracuse Relievers on Verge of Major Leagues https://t.co/vbh54oMcXB #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Pete Alonso, 162-game pace: 31 doubles, 53 HR, 118 RBI. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @sportsradiopd: ANNOUNCEMENT: I am thrilled to share that the 2020 BSM Summit will be coming to The Ailey Citigroup Theater in New York City on February 26-27. Full details available in the column. RT's are always appreciated. https://t.co/UD82LYPJTc https://t.co/RQz1RYUBbrTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets