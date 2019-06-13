New York Mets

Suspended Mets vs. Cardinals Game Resumes at 6:10 p.m. Tonight

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 2m

FLUSHING, N.Y., June 13, 2019 – The New York Mets have announced that last night’s suspended game vs. the Cardinals will resume on Friday, June 14 as a single-admission ticket starting at 6:10 p.m. prior to the start of the regularly scheduled game...

