New York Mets

The Mets Police
44304109_thumbnail

Wait, did Pete Alonso see aliens while playing Las Vegas?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 26s

Kenny Mayne asked Pete Alonso if he saw aliens in Las Vegas and Pete weirdly avoided confirming or denying it. pic.twitter.com/nrDwea7W6P — Roger Cormier (@yayroger) June 12, 2019 Add Mets Police to Apple News Mets Police Topic Discussions At...

Tweets