The Score
Mets' Ramos finds out wife is pregnant while on deck

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 5m

New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos received quite a surprise in the on-deck circle at Citi Field on Thursday.Ramos' wife, Yely, came down from the stands during the bottom of the fourth inning holding a sign that read, "We're Pregnant! Wilson, this...

