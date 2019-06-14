New York Mets
Mets closer Edwin Diaz is not the unhittable force we expected
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1m
New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz has been disappointing this year. When compared to other men with the same job title, he looks even more ineffective. After...
Cyclones opening night lineup vs. Staten Island (7 p.m.) * = MiLB debut Ranfy Adon — CF Yoel Romero — SS *Zach Ashford — RF *Joe Genord — 1B *Nic Gaddis — 3B Jose Medina — DH *Luke Ritter — 2B Raul Beracierta — LF *Ariel Yera — C Daison Acosta — SPBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @DPLennon: Edwin Diaz is turning out to be a perfect #Mets closer. https://t.co/FmQhIa7bhuBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Reliever Justin Wilson (left elbow soreness) returned to New York City today, but only temporarily. He's made two rehab outings at Triple-A Syracuse, and expects to make a couple more before the Mets activate him -- the first likely tomorrow at Class A Brooklyn.Blogger / Podcaster
Last year, Edwin Diaz’s slider rated 4th-best among qualified relievers using wSL (weighted slider runs) at 9.4. This season, his slider is currently -0.7 wSL. #MetsEdwin Diaz’s slider: - Avg launch angle was 6 degrees in ‘18. Up to 17 in ‘19. - Avg exit velo was 86.4 mph, up to 93.4 mph in ‘19. - Hard hit rate went from 32.7 to 52.4. - Threw his slider in zone 38%, now up to 45.5. Hitters aren’t whiffing as much (37.2 to 24.1). #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
From mid-season trade to World Series MVP: An oral history of Donn Clendenon's trade to Mets https://t.co/M3pnhrMXdHTV / Radio Network
A young, 20-year-old hurler from the Dominican Republic takes the mound tonight in the season opener against Staten Island. https://t.co/GhqBefku6RMinors
