New York Mets

Mets Merized
44308921_thumbnail

J.D. Davis, FDNY Team Up to Teach Children Fire Safety

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 17m

Fires claimed the lives of 88 people in New York City in 2018, the highest in a calendar year in more than a decade, according to FDNY commissioner Daniel Nigro earlier this year.To help comba

Tweets