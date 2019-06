Edwin Diaz’s slider: - Avg launch angle was 6 degrees in ‘18. Up to 17 in ‘19. - Avg exit velo was 86.4 mph, up to 93.4 mph in ‘19. - Hard hit rate went from 32.7 to 52.4. - Threw his slider in zone 38%, now up to 45.5. Hitters aren’t whiffing as much (37.2 to 24.1). #Mets