New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Game Thread: Cardinals vs Mets, 6:10 PM (Suspended Game)
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 7m
Friday, June 14, 2019 • 6:10 p.m.Citi Field • Flushing, NYSNY • WCBS 880 AM • ESPN 1050 AMThe Mets and Cardinals will pick up their suspended game from Thursday with a 4-4 tie in the b
Tweets
-
Stolen base, runner in scoring position for the #Cardinals almost instantlyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Leadoff baserunner for the #Cardinals to start the 10th off DiazBlogger / Podcaster
-
Edwin Diaz takes the mound in the 10th for the #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Diaz is in. Need the W.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYPost_Brazille: Edwin Diaz stays in to pitch the 10th. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
To the 10th.TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets