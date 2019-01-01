New York Mets

LOCALSYR
44313128_thumbnail

CNS softball team leaves for Glens Falls to play in state semifinals

by: N/A LOCALSYR 7m

The Cicero-North Syracuse girls softball team is heading to Glens Falls, where they&rsquo;ll face off against Victor in the state final four on Saturday. We caught up with the team and their coach as they hit the road Friday morning.

Tweets