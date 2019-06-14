New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
One botched delay, suspended game and 19 hour separation in play later, Mets finally conclude series opener with Cardinals - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 8m
There was no National Anthem. Instead, Frank Sinatra’s ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ blared from the Citi Field speakers. There were no athletes lined against the dugout railing with their hats on their chests. Rather, the Cardinals quietly took their...
Tweets
-
Nimmo and Canó were supposed to play in rehab games in Syracuse today, but Canó is the only one in the lineup. It's...uh...not what you want.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Lagares double play, two outs just like that, and so it goesBlogger / Podcaster
-
Nice at-bat by Rosario to leadoff the second with a walk #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets just played the instrumental to OutKast's "Ms Jackson" but with DJ Khaled screaming "WE THE BEST MUSIC!!!" over it and now I hope we never win another gameBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Tommy Pham has some problems with All-Star voting https://t.co/mhK3k9uUaFBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets