New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets take frustrating loss in suspended game
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1m
NEW YORK -- Nineteen hours after halting play amidst a rain storm, the Mets not only lost a 5-4 game to the Cardinals, but also received further evidence that their lockdown closer is mortal. After play resumed from Thursday’s suspended game at Citi...
Tweets
-
Nimmo and Canó were supposed to play in rehab games in Syracuse today, but Canó is the only one in the lineup. It's...uh...not what you want.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Lagares double play, two outs just like that, and so it goesBlogger / Podcaster
-
Nice at-bat by Rosario to leadoff the second with a walk #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets just played the instrumental to OutKast's "Ms Jackson" but with DJ Khaled screaming "WE THE BEST MUSIC!!!" over it and now I hope we never win another gameBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Tommy Pham has some problems with All-Star voting https://t.co/mhK3k9uUaFBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets