New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Gut Reaction: Cardinlas 5, Mets 4 (19 innings — 6/13-14/19)
by: Charlie Hangley — Mets 360 8m
The grounds crew was put to work in this one, fooling us in the ninth inning as Edwin Diaz prepared to take the mound. Pete Alonso, glove in shirt, wanted to finish the game and was anbe to convinc…
Tweets
-
Nimmo and Canó were supposed to play in rehab games in Syracuse today, but Canó is the only one in the lineup. It's...uh...not what you want.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Lagares double play, two outs just like that, and so it goesBlogger / Podcaster
-
Nice at-bat by Rosario to leadoff the second with a walk #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets just played the instrumental to OutKast's "Ms Jackson" but with DJ Khaled screaming "WE THE BEST MUSIC!!!" over it and now I hope we never win another gameBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Tommy Pham has some problems with All-Star voting https://t.co/mhK3k9uUaFBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets