New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets catcher Wilson Ramos finds out while on deck that he's going to be a father again | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura Updated June 14, 2019 7:37 PM — Newsday 1m
As it turned out, when Wilson Ramos was on deck Thursday, so was Ramos Baby No. 3. The Mets catcher got the surprise of his life in the fourth inning of that game at Citi Field when his wife, Yely, he
Tweets
-
This was not Tiger's day https://t.co/2EwVjH3eT5Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets have agreed to terms with first-round pick Brett Baty https://t.co/RfBXIhJ2UPTV / Radio Network
-
RT @ESPNStatsInfo: Steven Matz hit his 3rd career HR and 1st this season. He is the 4th different Mets pitcher to homer this season (deGrom, Syndergaard and Wheeler are the others), the most in a single season in franchise history and the 6th different team to do so in the last 20 seasons.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BKCyclones: Stretchin' time. #OpeningDayBlogger / Podcaster
-
I hate to be so pessimistic, but I'm already debating if the #Mets make a comeback then the bullpen blows it or they just let this one get completely out of hand before the team scores some runs #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYPost_Brazille: If you're going to pull Lagares anyway, as they just did in double-switch. Why not hit for him there? #metsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets