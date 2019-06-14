New York Mets

Mets Send Struggling Diaz Back Out To Finish Suspended Game, Lose In Extra Innings

DeJong grounded an RBI single off Edwin Díaz in the 10th inning, and the Cardinals quickly completed their rally from a night earlier to beat the New York Mets 5-4 Friday.

