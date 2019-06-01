New York Mets

Mets Merized

Game Recap: Mets’ Bullpen Implodes Again in Loss to Cardinals, 9-5

by: Joseph Schoedel Mets Merized Online 17s

The New York Mets (33-36) were defeated by the St. Louis Cardinals (35-33) on Friday night at Citi Field by the score of 9-5.PitchingSteven Matz started against the St. Louis Cardinals went si

Tweets